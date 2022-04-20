The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 45: Acerola & Gloria

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll venture into the Full Art Trainer section of the Trainer Gallery subset.

Interestingly, it isn't just Character Rares and Character Super Rares that can be pulled from the Trainer Gallery subset. We have a great selection of Full Art Trainers as well, which makes openings quite dynamic. The two Trainers pictured above are some of the most popular characters introduced into the Pokémon franchise in recent years. I'm getting major Tim Burton vibes from this Acerola illustrated by artist yuu. Acerola is known for being Mimikyu's Trainer, and appears on two Character Cards with Mimikyu in this set giving Ghost-type fans quite a few cards to chase. Then, we have Gloria, who is the female protagonist of the Sword & Shield games. Her card, beaming with positivity, is drawn by Naoki Saito. You can also catch Gloria training Urshifu on two Character Super Rares in this set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery subset section of the set.