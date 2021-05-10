Beast Boy From Teen Titans Makes His Way To Fortnite

Another Teen Titan is dropping into Fortnite this week as Beast Boy joins Raven with his own bundle and a few other surprises. Starting on Thursday, May 13th, at 5pm PT, DC Comics' Beast Boy will be added to the Item Shop, bringing with him all the items you see below which includes the Couch Titan Back Bling and BB's Bonk Bat Pickaxe. You'll also gain Beast Boy's built-in Go Ape Emote to transform into his Gorilla Form, which will give you the ability to go roaming through different parts of the island, but it doesn't make you any less inconspicuous. You'll also get a casual outfit with the Garfield Logan chill outfit. If you can't wait until the 13th, you can snag Beast Boy early by completing some tasks, which we have the info on that below.

Compete to Unlock DC's Beast Boy Early with the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup!

When the world (or rather, the Island) lost all control, Agent Jones knew exactly who to call. Favorably for the Island, DC's Raven — founding member of the Teen Titans — is one of Chapter 2 Season 6's Battle Pass warriors. But soon another Teen Titan is arriving on the Island, one who couldn't resist the Season's untamed nature.

Want to reunite Beast Boy and Raven early? You can compete in the Teen Titans Cup, a Duos tournament, on May 12 for the opportunity to unlock the Beast Boy Outfit and Couch Titan Back Bling before they hit the Item Shop! Additionally, players who score at least eight points will earn the new BBRae Loading Screen (created by iconic Raven Loves Beast Boy artist Gabriel Piccolo), and all who participate will earn the new Beast Boy & Raven Spray just for competing. These rewards are special items for this tournament. (Please note it may take up to a few days to receive the Spray after participating.)