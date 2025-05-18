Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Breakfirst Games, How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine Gets a June Release Date

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine has released a new trailer highlighting the game, as the title now has an official release date

Article Summary How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine launches June 24 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

New trailer showcases co-op puzzle gameplay and intense submarine escape scenarios

Players must use teamwork and communication to prevent a catastrophic war at sea

One player explores the submarine as the other uses a free companion app for clues

Maximum Entertainment and developer Breakfirst Games confirmed the release date for their new co-op puzzler, How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine. The team revealed the title will be released on June 24, as it arrives on PC and all three major consoles. Along with the news this past week, they also released a brand-new trailer showing off more of the game. Enjoy the trailer above as we wait out the next five weeks for its release.

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine

An important allied military base has been captured by enemy forces, prompting the government to preemptively order the launch of a torpedo to reclaim it – despite the potential for countless Allied deaths. However, after further internal discussions and negotiations with the enemy, the government canceled the strike, which could spark a potential global war. The only problem is "The Triumphant," the submarine carrying the torpedo, is out of communication range and no one can confirm if the cancellation orders have reached the submarine. To prevent war, the government has tasked its two best experts, Haurée and Leroy, two strategic masterminds of the submarine fleet, to locate "The Triumphant" before time runs out and spread the latest information. These experts will face a reality they did not expect. Underwater, the startling torpedo decision broke out, igniting a moral dilemma among the sailors.

Put your communication and puzzle-solving skills to the test as you and a partner work together to prevent the start of war! Each of you has a crucial role to play that requires logic, coordination, observation, and, above all, communication! As player one, your job is to locate and investigate the inside of the submarine, where you'll explore and interact with the environment. Your friend is tasked with using the dedicated free companion app* to gather additional information so you both can solve the puzzles together.

