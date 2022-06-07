How To Get Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, & Tirtouga In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO Fest 2022's global event is over but it's just the beginning of a summer of promising content. Kicking off today is Adventure Week 2022, a Fossil Pokémon-themed event that is bringing major heat with two new Pokémon species, two Shiny releases, and more. The main question that many Trainers have regarding this event is where the new releases can be found, as they aren't going to be spawning in the wild… at least not at first. Here's where you can find Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, and Tirtouga in Pokémon GO during Adventure Week 2022.

How to find Amaura in Pokémon GO:

7KM Gift Eggs (rare hatch) starting Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM

Field Research task encounters (common tasks) starting Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM

Wild spawns: During Ultra Unlock: Research Day on Sunday, June 12th, Amaura will be spawning in the wild only from 12 PM – 1 PM and 2 PM – 3 PM local time.

How to find Tyrunt

7KM Gift Eggs (rare hatch) starting Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM

Field Research task encounters (common tasks) starting Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM

Wild spawns: During Ultra Unlock: Research Day on Sunday, June 12th, Amaura will be spawning in the wild only from 11 AM – 12 PM and 1 PM – 2 PM local time.

How to find Archen

7KM Gift Eggs (common hatch) starting Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM

Field Research task encounters (rare tasks) starting Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM

How to find Tirtouga

7KM Gift Eggs (common hatch) starting Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM

Field Research task encounters (rare tasks) starting Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM

My personal advice is to make sure that you be careful when you spin Poké Stops, because you're going to want to make sure you are full up on 7KM Gift Eggs. Keep an eye on when your Eggs hatch and then stop spinning for the day.