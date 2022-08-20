How Will Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Impact The Card Game?

It's out! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest film in Akira Toriyama's long-running Dragon Ball series, has been released in the United States. The film is the second movie to take place after the end of the anime following DBS: Broly, which re-invented the iconic Legendary Super Saiyan Broly as a canonical character. While DBS: Broly is meant to take place during the manga storylines that follow the end of the anime (and which will likely be adapted when the anime comes back), Super Hero actually skips forward quite a bit. The film sees Goten, Trunks, and Pan significantly aged up, showing the passage of time. Now, we have already begun to see this new film impact the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We had Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 cards show up in Ulitmate Squad in May. That set closed out the Unison Warrior Series, and now, the first set of the Zenkai Series, September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Warriors, has been revealed to feature other elements of the film on cards. We have seen cards now of all but a few major, spoilery details featuring major reveals from the movie. So… when will we get a set that shows the full scope of Super Hero's influence on the hobby?

If you do not want Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero SPOILERS, do not read past the jump!

I'll give you seven Dragon Balls of space.

One-star Dragon Ball.

Two-star Dragon Ball.

Three-star Dragon Ball.

Four-star Dragon Ball.

Five-star Dragon Ball.

Six-star Dragon Ball.

Seven-star Dragon Ball.

Okay. Spoilers begin.

Super Hero reveals two new forms for Piccolo. The one seen above is Piccolo's Potential Unlocked form, which appears on cards in Dawn of the Z-Warriors. This form was revealed in promotional material months ago. However, he gets a second transformation in the film called Orange Piccolo. Gohan also gets a new transformation called Beast that sees him tap into the beast mode anger he had as a kid for something that looks like a cross between Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan 2 in some ways. Finally, we get a new Cell called Cell Max (a new creation, not a resurrection) in the film.

These are clearly not being included in Dawn of the Z-Warriors previews in order to keep spoilers from getting out. Because of this, I believe that the as-of-yet untitled Fall 2022 set, the second Zenkai Series set, will be the one to include these characters and forms.