Human Fall Flat VR Announced For Release Before Year's End

Curve Games have announced that Human Fall Flat VR will be coming to VR platforms later this year, giving players VR version of the title

Article Summary Human Fall Flat VR announced by No Breaks Games and Curve Games for release before the year's end.

Experience the popular co-op game in VR, with wobbly avatars and physics-based puzzles.

Human Fall Flat VR includes all original levels plus fan-created Extra Dreams levels.

Multiplayer fun with up to four friends, customizable avatars, and a range of unique outfits.

Indie game developer No Breaks Games and publisher Curve Games have announced they will release a VR version of their popular co-op game, Human Fall Flat. Aptly named Human Fall Flat VR, the team has taken many of the levels, themes, cosmetics, and more and thrown them into a VR environment where you and your friends will now have to navigate the various puzzles and wobbly avatar mechanics to make your way through the game. No official release date was provided for it, but the team did indicate it would be out "soon," so we're guessing before year's end. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer!!

Human Fall Flat VR

Human Fall Flat VR features an intuitive 3rd-person view designed especially for VR headsets. Each controller you wield controls the respective arm of your Human avatar, adding an unprecedented level of physicality to the best-selling game. The VR edition of Human Fall Flat includes all the levels from the game's original release, along with a wide selection of Extra Dreams created by some of the most talented community creators. From hazardous industrial zones to the slippery slopes of a snowy Alpine wonderland, enjoy the sights and sounds of Human Fall Flat as you've never seen them before!

Human Fall Flat has always been more fun with friends, and that's just as true with the standalone VR edition! Pick a party of up to four Humans and work together to carefully navigate each level's perilous traps, and solve each collection of physics-based puzzles. Customize your Human as you see fit with a massive selection of outfits to add to your collection! Whether you're a skydiver, chef, astronaut or ninja at heart, there's a look for you in Human Fall Flat. Choose a head, upper, and lower body style, then go wild with the customizable colors!

