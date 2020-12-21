Humble Bundle Is Offering Up Pathfinder Monster Lore By Paizo

This month, Humble Bundle is offering up a special Pathfinder book from Paizo as you can snag Monster Lore. This is basically a chance for hardcore players of the franchise to get a ton of resources in a PDF format for super cheap as Humble Bundle likes to do special package deals depending on how much money you decide to contribute to their cause. This particular venture is helping to support a charity, as they all do, but this time around each bundle purchase helps support the Comic Books for Kids! If you're not familiar with this organization, they try to help brighten the experiences of hospitalized children with the magic of comic books. It's a way to keep those who are bedridden or unable to leave the hospital with something fun to read to help occupy their time. It's a pretty cool organization and we highly recommend checking them out.

As far as the books go, Pathfinder and Humble Bundle have come together to offer three different packs of books. Dome of the books include Monster Summoner's Handbook, Mystery Monsters Revisited and Dungeon Denizens Revisited. One set for $5, one set for $10, and one set for $18. In total there are 30 possible books you can snag from this collection for an $18 donation, which if you've ever sat in a hobby shop and actually added up how much all of these would cost together, is one hell of a steal. Even if every book was somehow $5, you'd be getting an entire collection at one tenth of the price. If you wish to donate and snag these books, you can do so by cliking this link. However, as of the date we're writing this, you have two weeks to take advantage of it as this offer will go away on January 4th, 2021.