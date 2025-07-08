Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drecom Co., Hungry Meem

Hungry Meem Announced For Steam Release This Month

The new chaotic and adorable colony sim Hungry Meem has been given a release date, as it's set to come out on Steam at the end of July

Guide the quirky Meems, rebuild their home, and prevent their extinction under the mysterious World Tree.

Grow and customize Meems through eating, sleeping, exploring, and unlocking new abilities and appearances.

Build facilities, gather resources, and shape your Meem colony into a thriving, happy community.

Indie game developer and publisher Drecom Co. has confirmed the official PC release date of their next game, Hungry Meem. This is probably one of the wackiest titles we've seen all year, as this is an equal parts adorable and chaotic colony simulator where you must help the hungry creatures who happen to live under the World Tree. Will you be able to help them thrive, or will they slide closer to extinction? Enjoy the trailer that came out today, as the game will come out for PC via Steam on July 31, 2025. (Oh, the game is already out on Nintendo Switch, and there's a free demo on Steam you can try right now!)

Hungry Meem

One day you came across a picture book about Meems, hungry creatures that lives under the World Tree. But the ending of the story was very sad… You can help the Meems by interacting with the picture book. Guide the Meems and bring the story to a happy ending!

Help the Meems: Meems are charming but hungry creatures that live beneath the World Tree. One day, the Miraculous Pot that can cook any food deliciously was destroyed, and Meems are in danger of extinction! Help the surviving Meems and rebuild the settlement of Meems into an ideal world!

About Meems: Creatures that loves to eat, sleep and play. As they experience various activities, they learn new skills and change their appearance. The variety of Meems that can be created by coupling them together is endless. Find your favorite Meem!

Grow the World Tree: The World Tree grows as it is filled with the light of joy generated when Meems eat a special meal during a feast. As the World Tree grows, Meems will be able to venture further into new areas to explore!

Improve Meems' Life: Various facilities such as the Meem House and the Love Nest, as well as other resource and farming facilities (and even purely cosmetic facilities) can be built for the Meems. Use the materials found during exploration to build a happy life for the Meems!

