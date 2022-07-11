Hyenas Will Be Getting A Playable Demo Starting This Week

SEGA and Creative Assembly revealed that they will be launching a playable demo for their upcoming game Hyenas later this week. This will be your chance to get into the game and see what the PvEvP experience will be all about, although it will be an Alpha build so it's not the finished product. The alpha will initially be open for PC players in the U.S. only for now, with plans to expand to the UK, Europe, and more regions and platforms down the road. This version will give you the chance to play as Doctor Hotfix, The Pro, Commander Wright, and others yet to be revealed. You can sign up for the demo at the link above.

In Hyenas, the world is broken… literally. The billionaires have finally made it to Mars, leaving Earth and those tax bills far behind. The zero-gravity tech that powered their journey has shattered our planet, abandoning us in a drifting slum called the 'Taint'.. The only thing the rich care for is rare Merch, pop culture swag from the lives we left behind, which they loot from the rubble to furnish their Martian mansions. Time for us to steal it back. Lumbering spaceship shopping malls, known as Plunderships, are plump with nostalgic booty stolen from Earth's remains and packed with the sort of hired thugs, alarm systems and armed drones only the hyper-rich can afford. Assemble your crew of Hyenas from a ragtag cast of uniquely skilled and armed criminal misfits to get in, get the Merch and get the hell out.

It's space piracy smash and grab, with your team of three fighting against four other crews to nab the spiciest haul and grab the getaway. You'll need both guns and guile; each Plundership is a sandbox playground of interlocking systems creating endless opportunities for slick teams to exploit the environment, security networks, hired goons and competing crews to gain an edge. And when it all kicks off, blisteringly quick movement and lethal combat combine in hazardous, and often switchable, zero-G zones, providing dramatic opportunities for you to master your environment to trap and eliminate other crews.