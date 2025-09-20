Posted in: Fulqrum Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fulqrum Publishing, Hyperviolent, nfoPRINCE, Terminist Arcade

Hyperviolent Confirmed For PC Release Next Week

The brutal old-school FPS title Hyperviolent will be leaving Early Access, as the game has a fullk PC release happening next week

Article Summary Hyperviolent leaves Early Access for full PC release on September 23 via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store

Brutal old-school FPS set on a mining colony in space, inspired by 1990s sprite-based shooters

Features dual-wielding of over 20 unique guns and melee weapons for intense, strategic combat

Includes horror atmosphere, inventory management, weapon upgrades, and interactive environments

Indie game developers nfoPRINCE and Terminist Arcade, along with publisher Fulqrum Publishing, have confirmed the release date of the game Hyperviolent. The brutal horror old-school FPS title has been in Early Access for over two years now, but it looks like the team is finally ready to publish the full version with multiple additions and improvements. The game will see the full light of day on September 23 on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. For now, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Hyperviolent

Hyperviolent is a brutal, old-school FPS in the style of classic sprite-based 3D games from the 1990s. After responding to a distress signal from Commodus Asteroid 27-C, a remote mining colony, you find yourself in the midst of an outbreak of violence among its inhabitants. You must unravel the secrets of the asteroid and the evil hidden deep within its mines as you seek an answer to the madness within its complex corridors. Obliterate your foes with an extensive array of guns and melee weapons that can be dual-wielded in nearly endless combinations, and take the VIOLENCE to the next level. You are far from an invincible action hero however – manage your resources carefully, and be ever vigilant, for enemies can ambush you when you least expect it.

Gorgeous 3D / Pixel Hybrid: Explore the rich environments of the I.E.C. Commodus station and paint them with viscera, rendered in a combination of classic low-poly 3D, and hand-crafted 1990s pixel art aesthetic.

Explore the rich environments of the I.E.C. Commodus station and paint them with viscera, rendered in a combination of classic low-poly 3D, and hand-crafted 1990s pixel art aesthetic. Intense horror atmosphere: Feel the dread of exploring the dark, claustrophobic corridors of an asteroid mine, stranded deep in space. Nobody can help you, nobody can save you, nobody can hear you scream.

Feel the dread of exploring the dark, claustrophobic corridors of an asteroid mine, stranded deep in space. Nobody can help you, nobody can save you, nobody can hear you scream. Brutal combat: Dual-wield more than 20 unique ranged and melee weapons to obliterate insane and monstrous enemies, but don't get cocky – manage your resources, you don't want to run out of ammo in a bossfight…

Dual-wield more than 20 unique ranged and melee weapons to obliterate insane and monstrous enemies, but don't get cocky – manage your resources, you don't want to run out of ammo in a bossfight… RPG / FPS mechanics: Manage your inventory, upgrade weapons, interact with NPCs, & peruse through computer data logs to further your mission in this exciting, authentically nostalgic experience.

Manage your inventory, upgrade weapons, interact with NPCs, & peruse through computer data logs to further your mission in this exciting, authentically nostalgic experience. Use the environment to your advantage: Utilize switches, computer terminals, keycards & other control mechanisms to navigate the labyrinthian station and manipulate your environment.

