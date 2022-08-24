HyperX Reveals Two New Armada Gaming Monitors

HyperX revealed a new pair of gaming monitors this week as they have released two new sizes of the Armada series that you can get right now. The monitors come in 25" and 27", offering up a higher resolution for better immersive gaming, while also being compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync. Both will come with the Armada Single Gaming Mount, which will give you options for an ergonomic design, which also works with various other monitors. You can read about both below, as the Armada 25 is going for $450, while the Armada 27 is going for $500.

The HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smoother and faster competitive gameplay. The Armada 25 provides Full HD resolution for impressive visuals with vibrant colors and impressive detail with its 24.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) IPS panels built to deliver a competitive edge. The HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor offers an even sharper image and higher resolution with its 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) IPS widescreen and VESA Display HDR 400, delivering clear detail in various lighting environments and a more immersive gaming experience. The Armada 27 also offers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for crisp and smooth visuals. HyperX Armada 25 and Armada 27 gaming monitors include the monitor ergonomic arm, and desk mount, right in the box. The arm can extend and retract for comfortable ergonomic viewing. The monitors also feature easy setup with two mount methods (C-clamp or grommet) and a quick-release system that allows the HyperX monitors to snap into place and remove with a click of a button. Non-HyperX monitors use the standard VESA mounting plate with 4 screws. Additionally, the HyperX Armada Gaming Mount addon can be purchased separately and mount to up to four monitors (up to 25-inch) or two monitors (up to 27-inch) at once.

"This is an exciting time for HyperX as we enter the gaming monitor market with the new HyperX Armada gaming monitor line," said Tiffany Rodriguez, PC displays senior manager, HyperX. "Offering high refresh rates and low response times for enhanced gaming experiences along with an ergonomic arm and desk mount for long hours of comfort, the Armada gaming monitor family provides convenience and functional design in all-in-one packages."