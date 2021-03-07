HyperX Signs On To Sponsor The FACEIT Collegiate Esports Leagues

HyperX announced this week that they have partnered with FACEIT to sponsor their collegiate esports leagues for 2021. According to the announcement, the partnership will span the recently revealed FACEIT collegiate programs for CS:GO, League of Legends, and Valorant, with all of them having a combined prize pool of $55K. The two companies will venture forth together in an effort to support college esports clubs by providing funding and prizing for those programs. All three leagues will start in the Spring at multiple levels of competition. We have more info on those events as well as a couple of quotes from both companies about the new partnership.

"We are excited to announce our first partner as HyperX, a true global leader in gaming products who share our vision for the development of collegiate esports, and recognises the immense value of the student audience," said Duran Parsi, Director of Collegiate Esports, FACEIT. "We have some fantastic activations planned such as HyperX Collegiate All Stars which will add a lot of value to our community, and we look forward to working together on the upcoming leagues."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with FACEIT on this fantastic opportunity. The shared goal between our brands allows projects like this to develop and support our community by inspiring all the gamers to achieve their best", said Christopher Pankhurst, Influencer Marketing Specialist, HyperX EMEA. "We're very proud to be sponsoring their teams and leagues, and we're going to see a high level of competition in the events that will unfold in the coming months. HyperX and FACEIT will be there to bolster the collegiate players and their enthusiastic audience".

The CS:GO Premier League will boast a $25K prize pool for top tier collegiate players and $5K at the Contenders level which will follow a ten-week Swiss regular season, followed by a playoff bracket for the top teams. The League of Legends Invitational Series will see teams from across North America compete in State Invitationals where state and provincial winners move onto the Regional Invitationals to compete for $5,000 in prizes. Winners of each Regional Invitational will reach the epic conclusion at the FACEIT Collegiate Finals, playing for $10,000. The Valorant Premiere League will also offer opportunities for top level collegiate players and a $10,000 prize, with a contender league for more casual fans of Riot Games' ground-breaking new FPS. Taking place in June 2021 to end the collegiate season, HyperX will sponsor the HyperX Collegiate All Stars. The unique event will invite the community to vote to determine the top players across the collegiate leagues, divided between East and West. The star players will be invited to perform in exhibition matches, skills challenges and other engaging events over a select weekend, giving the best players across the leagues another chance to showcase their first-class skillset.