Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: [I] Doesn’t Exist, LUAL Games KIG

[I] Doesn't Exist Has Been Pushed Back To October

DreadXP has pushed back the release of their new horror text adventure title [I] Doesn't Exist, but only to this coming week.

Indie game developer LUAL Games KIG and publisher DreadXP revealed their new horror title, [I] Doesn't Exist: A Modern Text Adventure, been pushed back to this coming week. The game was originally supposed to be released this month but was delayed after an issue that the devs only referred to as an "unforeseen circumstance." They still promised to release the game after the word came down, and then finally gave us a new date this week when they confirmed it would be out on October 5, 2023. If you haven't seen much of the game yet, this is a modern text adventure title in which you explore various themes of control, isolation, and mental health. All with a bit of a horror twist. Enjoy the latest trailer below before it comes out this Thursday.

"Inspired by beloved titles such as The Beginner's Guide, Stories Untold, Buddy Simulator, and Zork, [I] Doesn't Exist is a love letter to the origins of narrative-focused gaming and levels up the text adventure genre through the use of conversational text recognition, beautiful, surreal pixel art, and unconventional, intrapersonal themes. In the game, players awake in an unfamiliar forest populated with illogical scenery and oddities like friendly, talking mushrooms. As they command their in-game avatar and contemplate the solution to puzzles (and the meaning of their own existence) to escape the seemingly innocuous forest, the façade begins to show its cracks to reveal something…darker."

"[I] Doesn't Exist utilizes a combination of 2D and 3D perspective through optical illusion, giving players a trippy, dreamlike experience. The game's trance-like visuals and text-based narrative design, supported by modern "Natural Language Processing" technology — which allows players to creatively answer in-game prompts without sticking to a set of specific terms, makes for an eerily intuitive gameplay experience that's accessible to newbies and text-adventure veterans alike."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!