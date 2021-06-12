I Expect You To Die 2 Will Release Later This Summer

This afternoon, VR fans got some awesome news as I Expect You To Die 2 was announced to be released sometime this summer. Schell Games revealed that the game will be out on Oculus, SteamVR, and PSVR as you will return to the life of being a super-secret agent tasked with solving puzzles and staying alive, all while only using your hands. This time around, however, you get the pleasure of listening to Wil Wheaton talk you through your missions as he tries to make sure you come back in one piece. We have more info below as we patiently wait to see when it will drop.

After secretly surviving the end of the first game, I Expect You To Die 2 takes players on six, brand new missions across the globe to stop Zoraxis' plans for world domination. In this sequel, players must put their creative thinking skills to the test as they plunge into the world of espionage and become an elite super spy. Each mission features ingenious puzzles, cunning villains, dangerous locales, and is connected by a cohesive story line, culminating in an explosive ending. The first mission? Protect the prime minister, who is attending a theater production featuring world famous actor and celebrity John Juniper. Wil Wheaton steps into the shoes of celebrity extraordinaire John Juniper, who joins players on their quest to stop the Zoraxis organization's nefarious plans. Taking inspiration from the first game, I Expect You To Die 2 features a title theme song performed by "the sad clown with a golden voice," world-renowned singer and songwriter Puddles Pity Party.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Expect You To Die 2 Trailer (https://youtu.be/kgRjYVwe1Wo)

"I Expect You To Die 2 builds upon everything our community loved about the first game, and we're excited to take players on another adventure filled with espionage," said Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games. "Wil and Puddles have been amazing to work with, and their enthusiasm has helped us expand the I Expect You To Die universe in compelling new ways. With Wil Wheaton bringing life to John Juniper, and Puddles's dynamic performance of the new theme song, we're confident players will feel immersed in this rich, story-driven evolution of the original game."