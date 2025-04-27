Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: vinyl

iam8bit Reveals New 20th Anniversary Vinyl Collection

The crew at iam8bit have revealed severasl new album releases as part of their brand-new 20th Anniversary Vinyl Collection

Article Summary iam8bit marks 20th Anniversary with exclusive vinyl reissues from popular games.

Highlights include deluxe vinyls for Stray, Disco Elysium, and Cuphead.

Each album offers unique features, stunning artwork, and digital downloads.

Special collector editions like Hero of Time and Super Hexagon return.

iam8bit has revealed a brand-new set of items they have released as part of their 20th Anniversary Vinyl Collection. The company is marking the occasion with a number of items over the course of 2025, including having multiple soundtracks make a comeback for a limited time. As you can see here, they have brought back vinyl albums for game soundtracks including Stray, Disco Elysium, Cuphead, and more. We have the finer details about these releases for you below as they have all hit their shop.

iam8bit 20th Anniversary Vinyl Collection

Stray

Collaborating with the developer BlueTwelve Studios and Annapurna Interactive, iam8bit proudly presents the Stray 2xLP, a stunning affair pressed on a 180g Audiophile Black vinyl. With futuristic premium packaging, it features a gatefold jacket housed in an elegant slipcase with holofoil spécialité- no wonder it sold out so fast! For $41.99, this vinyl boasts music by composer Yann Van Der Cruyssen, purrrfect album art by Fernando Correa, and includes a Steam soundtrack digital download, so the enjoyment never ends.

Cuphead

The Cuphead 4xLP, a loving collaboration with developer Studio MDHR, is a delicious delight that initially flew off the shelves. It's finally back and lovingly pressed on Classic Black vinyl, featuring almost three hours of music and 1930s-era specific packaging. This beauty showcases album art by Jango Snow, music and lyrics by genius Kristofer Maddigan and includes a digital download code to the soundtrack. Available for $100.

Disco Elysium

The beloved Disco Elysium 3XLP is finally back for fans to experience, with breathtaking music by British Sea Power. This intimate and emotional soundscape has been mastered for vinyl by Townsend Mastering and is encased in an awe-inspiring trifold jacket. The album art is designed by Anton Vill and Alexander Rostov, and for $59.99, is not one to miss.

Hero of Time

iam8bit & Materia Collective are ecstatic to bring back the Hero of Time 2xLP, a breath-taking one-hour arrangement album based on Koji Kondo's gorgeous score to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Exclusively recorded on the 64-player Slovak National Symphony Orchestra, the vinyl breathes another life into the classic score, previously only available from its Nintendo 64 sound chip origins. The stunning album artwork was created by Ryan Brinkerhoff, full of subtle visual detail and interactive pieces, including a die-cut Ocarina window on the jacket's front with shimmering gold foil everywhere. Available for $42.99.

Super Hexagon

GAME OVER, BEGIN, GAME OVER, BEGIN, GAME OVER, BEGIN – the fan-favorite Super Hexagon EP is back! Originally released a decade ago, the famous six-sided design and randomized color scheme is reissued in celebration of iam8bit's 20th anniversary. The Super Hexagon EP reissue features all the original music by the incomparable Chipzel and the classic album design by Cory Schmitz. To celebrate the special occasion, there will be a free download code for Super Hexagon for Steam with each record, inscribed on a handy physical card. These vinyls will be pressed in four different colors, and just like last time, what you receive will be completely random. Available for $31.99.

Sunset Riders

Many years ago, iam8bit and Konami came together to release the Sunset Riders 10" Vinyl Soundtrack, and it was an instant cult classic. The Sunset Riders 10" vinyl is back and ready to ride, freshly pressed on an Orange Crush vinyl. All 24 tracks are back, with an updated album art from Drew Wise, presented on a fresh die-cut bullet hole-riddled jacket. Available for $24.99.

