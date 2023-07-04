Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Isaac Denner, Minicology

Iceberg Interactive To Publish New Sandbox RPG Minicology

Minicology has an official publisher as it was revealed recently that Iceberg Interactive will help release the game for PC.

Iceberg Interactive announced recently that they have taken on the publishing duties for a new sandbox RPG called Minicology. Created by indie developer Isaac Denner, the game will will have you as a new visitor on a fresh planet, attempting to control the weather and environment while you build and defend machines to do all kinds of activities there. You can upgrade equipment and your character, but don't get too overworked, as you may find your resources destroyed before you get back to base. The game has no release window yet, but based on what we've seen, we're guessing Early Access will happen in 2023, with a full release maybe in 2024.

"Take to the stars in Minicology, a sandbox game where you travel through a procedurally-generated universe of tiny planets! Build bases, defend against invasions, terraform worlds, and engineer solutions to challenges like farming and mining. Minicology encourages creative solutions to everything – from farming to fighting enemies! Smelt precious alloys from fallen meteorite, complete terraforming tasks to unlock chests, and gather genetic material to clone livestock. As you venture further into deep space, more materials and crafting stations will become available. Set up auto-harvesters and harness the simulated water cycle to make sure you're always stocked with food, wood, and materials for your next adventure!"

"Minicology's event system will keep you on your toes – each planet type has unique simulated weather and event rotations. Since events shift with the seasons, a planet might not be the same the next time you visit! Jungle planets feature dangerous acid rains, while deserts have blinding sandstorms that leave you fumbling to see – but certain rare materials will only be available during these dangerous events. Make sure you're prepared! As you roam, be careful that you don't disturb the dangerous predators of the mini-verse. Well, actually, you'll probably want to – they've got some of the best loot in the galaxy! Combat isn't restricted to weapons – players can create weather, automate turrets, and harness the chemistry of gasses like methane, hydrogen, or radon to inflict damage on bosses or morph the world around you!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!