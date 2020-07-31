Ignition Publishing Announces OkunoKA Madness For PC & Console

Ignition Publishing and Italian developer Caracal Games revealed this week their upcoming game OkunoKA Madness will be released in September. The game is a cute hand-drawn evolution of the platformer OkunoKA, which comes with a new set of levels, bosses, challenges, and features for you to engage in and conquer. This game was literally built to challenge speedrunners, as it offers three different speedrunning modes. You can choose between across all worlds, single levels, or custom level selection. In each one, you'll have complete freedom to challenge your reflexes and beat the clock, complete with fully customizable global and local leaderboards to show you exactly where you stand in the grand scheme of things. Plus, you'll be able to challenge your friends to beat your best times across more than 100 levels, as well as take on players from across the world. You can read up more on the game and check out the trailer here as we wait for an official release date.

A continuous challenge, OkunoKA Madness will have you jumping, running and using elemental abilities at breakneck speed to traverse a corrupted land and defeat your mortal enemy, the Os. Unlock a huge roster of new characters, all with unique abilities, to transform the way you move and learn new ways to play. With countless hidden secrets and insane boss fights you'll harness KA's immortality to perform mind-numbing acrobatics and ultimately save the universe! Built from the ground up for speedrunners, OkunoKA Madness lets you play the way you want, as fast as you want. Offering three different speedrunning modes: across all worlds, single levels, or custom level selection, you'll have complete freedom to challenge your reflexes and beat the clock. With fully customisable global and local leaderboards, challenge your friends to beat your best times across more than 100 levels, or even the world!