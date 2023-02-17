Immortal Empires Available For All Total War: Warhammer III Owners Total War: Warhammer III has a new campaign mode available for all players as you can now dive into Immortal Empires.

SEGA and Creative Assembly have made the world-spanning campaign mode, Immortal Empires, available to Total War: Warhammer III owners. This is basically one giant campaign for you to take on that is completely free for everyone to celebrate the game's one-year anniversary. The content comes as part of Patch 2.4, which also adds a ton of content and bug fixes, and other improvements to the game so that you're getting a lot more than just some additional stuff, so it feels like you're getting a complete expansion that improves everything all around. You can read more about it below, along with a quote from he team and the latest trailer.

Arriving with Patch 2.4 today, Immortal Empires is available to all owners of Total War: Warhammer III. Any content purchased across the series is now available to use in Immortal Empires without the required ownership of Total War: Warhammer & Total War: Warhammer II. Immortal Empires launched in Beta, and over the last six months we've pushed updates to continually develop the campaign. As of today, the Beta tag has gone, and the firm foundations put in place since release will pave the way for even greater things – Immortal Empires is a grand-scale campaign mode for Total War: Warhammer III that combines the Legendary Lords, gameplay mechanics, war units, campaign maps, and much more from across the trilogy into one colossal mode spread across the vast Warhammer world. It is the most complete and definitive Warhammer strategy experience ever conceived.

"We can't wait to welcome more players into the globe-trotting chaos that is Immortal Empires as part of our one-year anniversary celebrations," said Game Director Richard Aldridge. "It has been a difficult challenge for the team to overcome, but we're delighted to make the mode easier to access at the start of our exciting DLC journey."