Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ExoGenesis Studios, Inayah - Life After Gods

Inayah – Life After Gods Releases Character Spotlight Video

Inayah – Life After Gods has a new video out today, this time going over the game's main protagonist while showing how she plays

Article Summary Explore Inayah's journey in a stunning hand-drawn world with a thrilling new character spotlight video.

Learn about Inayah's abilities with her magical Gauntlet and combat skills in a minute-long video.

Customize and enhance your gameplay through diverse character builds and RPG elements.

Set to a captivating score by Alex Kestner, experience top-tier voice acting by Jessica Caroll.

Indie game developer and publisher ExoGenesis Studios released a new video this morning for Inayah – Life After Gods, as they touch on the game's main protagonist. It's not a long video; it doesn't even go over a minute, but it gives you a better idea about the character while also showing off her moves and how she'll interact with characters and enemies. Enjoy the video above as the game is still a ways off, not being released until Q2 2025.

Inayah – Life After Gods

In the post-apocalyptic remnants of a highly advanced alien civilization, an orphaned outcast named Inayah embarks on a perilous journey to find her tribe. Guided by the spirit of her deceased mentor, she navigates a divided world, forging bonds and uncovering secrets that redefine the meaning of family. Experience an emotionally charged adventure where every decision shapes Inayah's destiny. Inayah will feature an exciting and gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and navigate. Using the powers of her magical multifunction Gauntlet, Inayah will not only run, jump, and dash through the world, but also come face-to-face and battle various creatures and bosses, transforming the Gauntlet into Blades, Fists, and a Flail, each with unique powers and combo moves. Players will customize their characters through an RPG-style mechanic, with options to enhance their companion's abilities, weapons, and gear.

Three unique weapon forms with different combat and movement capabilities, with a variety of character builds and abilities.

Vast hand-drawn 2D world to explore with a variety of biomes and secrets.

20 unique bosses with unique mechanics and an engaging plot with multiple endings.

An original music score by composer Alex Kestner , who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO.

, who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO. Top-tier voice acting featuring Jessica Caroll of more than 28 shows and games, including Baldur's Gate 3.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!