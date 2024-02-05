Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Enamorous, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Incarnate Enamorous & Hisuian Decidueye Raids Begin In Pokémon GO

Incarnate Enamorous & Hisuian Decidueye will feature in Pokémon GO raid events with special features that can be enhanced in unique ways.

Special wild spawns available post-Elite Raid battles with various Shiny potentials.

Hisuian Decidueye debuts in Pokémon GO with Raid Day event and Shiny availability.

Exclusive event ticket offers additional Raid Passes, more XP and Stardust, and other perks.

Two special raid events are coming to Pokémon GO. One features the new species Incarnate Forme Enamorous, and the other features Hisuian Decidueye.

Elite Raids return to Pokémon GO featuring Enamorous on Valentine's Day. The schedule goes as such:

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. local time

Trainers that complete an Elite Raid will see the following wild spawns around the Gym that hosted the Raid for 30 minutes: Clefairy (can be Shiny), Jigglypuff (can be Shiny), Snubbull (can be Shiny), Taillow (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Emolga, Rufflet (can be Shiny), Fletchling (can be Shiny), Spritzee (can be Shiny), and Swirlix (can be Shiny).

Niantic writes about Elite Raids:

Elite Raids are a challenging variety of Raid Battle. They appear from special Raid Eggs that take 24 hours to hatch. Once the Raid Egg hatches, a Raid Boss will appear for 30 minutes—but take note that Elite Raid Bosses can only be battled in-person. Gather your friends and prepare for an epic confrontation! Defeat Incarnate Forme Enamorus in an Elite Raid and you'll earn an opportunity to catch it. Remember, Trainers will not be able to participate in Elite Raids using Remote Raid Passes.

Here's what's happening for the Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Hisuian Decidueye will be make its Pokémon GO debut with its Shiny form available, completing the cycle of Hisuian Starter releases.

Hisuian Decidueye will be make its Pokémon GO debut with its Shiny form available, completing the cycle of Hisuian Starter releases. Event bonuses: Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs. The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, February 11, 2024, 7:00 p.m. PST. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Hisuian Decidueye. Generally, Raid Days use a one-in-ten Shiny Rate, which is the highest of any event.

Event Ticket: A $5 event ticket will feature the following bonuses from Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles

