Posted in: Games, Mobile Game Publishers, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, thundurus
Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths
Defeat Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokémon GO this January 2026 using these teams, attacks, and tips from our Five-Star Raid Guide.
Article Summary
- Master Incarnate Thundurus raids in Pokémon GO’s Precious Paths season this January 2026.
- Top counters include White Kyurem, Shadow Rhyperior, Mega Diancie, and more powerful Pokémon.
- Duo possible with maxed counters, otherwise bring at least three trainers for a safe win.
- Shiny Thundurus odds are about 1 in 20, with 100% IV CP at 1911 (normal) and 2389 (boosted).
The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, continues. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Unova. For the second month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Blacephalon, Chill Drive Genesect, Burn Drive Genesect, Incarnate Tornadus, and Incarnate Thundurus with Shadow Cresselia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Ampharos. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Incarnate Thundurus, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Incarnate Thundurus Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Incarnate Thundurus counters as such:
- White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn
- Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock
- Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip
- Shadow Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Thundurus with efficiency.
- Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon
- Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Incarnate Thundurus can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Thundurus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.