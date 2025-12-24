Posted in: Games, Mobile Game Publishers, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, thundurus

Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths

Defeat Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokémon GO this January 2026 using these teams, attacks, and tips from our Five-Star Raid Guide.

Article Summary Master Incarnate Thundurus raids in Pokémon GO’s Precious Paths season this January 2026.

Top counters include White Kyurem, Shadow Rhyperior, Mega Diancie, and more powerful Pokémon.

Duo possible with maxed counters, otherwise bring at least three trainers for a safe win.

Shiny Thundurus odds are about 1 in 20, with 100% IV CP at 1911 (normal) and 2389 (boosted).

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, continues. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Unova. For the second month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Blacephalon, Chill Drive Genesect, Burn Drive Genesect, Incarnate Tornadus, and Incarnate Thundurus with Shadow Cresselia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Ampharos. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Incarnate Thundurus, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Incarnate Thundurus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Incarnate Thundurus counters as such:

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Shadow Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Thundurus with efficiency.

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Thundurus can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Thundurus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!