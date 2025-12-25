Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, tornadus

Incarnate Tornadus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths

Defeat Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Pokémon GO this January 2026 using these teams, attacks, and tips from our Five-Star Raid Guide.

Article Summary Discover the top counters and best teams to defeat Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Pokémon GO raids.

Find ideal movesets and recommended Pokémon, including Shadows, Megas, and strong non-Legendaries.

Learn strategies for success: team size, best berries, and the Circle Lock Technique for optimal catches.

Get the latest Shiny odds and 100% IV CP values to maximize rewards from your Tornadus raids.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, continues. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Unova. For the second month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Blacephalon, Chill Drive Genesect, Burn Drive Genesect, Incarnate Tornadus, and Incarnate Thundurus with Shadow Cresselia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Ampharos. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Incarnate Tornadus, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Incarnate Tornadus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Incarnate Tornadus counters as such:

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Tornadus with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Regieleki: Lock-On, Thunder Cage

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Ice Fang, Behemoth Bash

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Tornadus can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tornadus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

