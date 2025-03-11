Posted in: Awards Show, Conventions, Events, Games, GDC, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Independent Games Festival, Independent Games Festival Awards

Independent Games Festival Announces Wings Award Finalists

Ahead of the awards taking place next week, the Independent Games Festival has announced the finalsts for the Wings Award

Article Summary IGF unveils Wings Award finalists, recognizing games led by gender-marginalized developers.

Five games like Consume Me and Caravan SandWitch are in the running for the first Wings Award.

Annual festival highlights excellence in categories like audio, design, narrative, and visuals.

Seumas McNally Grand Prize nominees include Caves of Qud and UFO 50 in a competitive field.

The Independent Games Festival (IGF) dropped one last set of finalists for their awards ceremony next week, as the Wings Award has been added to the mix. Named after Wings Interactive, the award serves as special recognition that "highlights outstanding games where women and other gender-marginalized developers hold key positions." We have all five finalists for you here, along with the rest of the awards to be given out on March 19 at GDC 2025.

Wings Award Finalists

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)

Consume Me is a darkly humorous personal game about creator Jenny Jiao Hsia's relationship with food, drawing from her past experiences with dieting and disordered eating.

Caravan SandWitch (Plane Toast/Dear Villagers)

Caravan SandWitch is a relaxing sci-fi mystery game set in Provence where players will search for their missing sister.

The Crush House (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

The Crush House is a darkly comic LGBTQ+ simulation adventure where players produce a reality TV show set in the year 1999.

Tavern Talk (Gentle Troll Entertainment / Gentle Troll Entertainment)

Tavern Talk is a cozy visual novel about running a tavern in a Dungeon & Dragon-inspired fantasy world.

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Hakababunko / SHUEISHA GAMES)

Urban Myth Dissolution Center is an occult mystery adventure game where players solve cases involving cursed relics.

27th Annual Independent Games Festival – Award Finalists

Best Student Game

A Dual Ascent (Mountain Toad Entertainment / Rubika Supinfogame)

DisplaceMen (Eversea Club / leafaleaves)

Growth Spurt: A Meandering Intermission into the Afterhours of a Miscalculation ( Games for my Computer)

for my Computer) Slot Waste (Vinny Roca / pickpanpuck productions)

The WereCleaner (Howlin' Hugs / USC Games )

) Year Unknown (Julian Heuser)

Honorable Mentions: Cards of Heart (GoodMind Games), Duck Paradox (Magic Games / Midwest Games), Lost Garden (Ori Shany, Yoni Pushett, Ramon Zerem), Perfect World (Michael Overton Brown), Timeworks (Starworks Studios)

Excellence in Audio

Anger Foot (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

ODDADA (Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann, Bastian Clausdorff)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper / Panic)

Utopia Must Fall (Pixeljam)

Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode), Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / CRITICAL REFLEX), Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive), Rise of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games / Playstack), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Excellence in Design

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Caves of Qud (Freehold Games / Kitfox Games )

/ Kitfox ) Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)

Tactical Breach Wizards (Suspicious Developments)

Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode), No Case Should Remain Unsolved (Somi), UFO 50 (Mossmouth), LOK Digital (Letibus Design, Icedrop Games / Draknek and Friends), Eigengrau (Martin Mauersics), The Rise of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games / Playstack)

Excellence in Narrative

Caves of Qud (Freehold Games / Kitfox Games )

/ Kitfox ) Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games )

) Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

No Case Should Remain Unsolved (Somi)

Honorable Mentions: Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury), Miniatures (Other Tales Interactive), Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / CRITICAL REFLEX), Tactical Breach Wizards (Suspicious Developments), Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper / Panic), The Thaumaturge (Fool's Theory / 11 bit studios)

Excellence in Visual Arts

Children of the Sun (René Rother / Devolver Digital)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)

Hauntii (Moonloop Games / Firestoke)

/ Firestoke) Judero (Talha and Jack Co, J. King-Spooner, Talha Kaya)

Nine Sols (RedCandleGames)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper / Panic)

Honorable Mentions: Crow Country (SFB Games), Death of the Reprobate (Joe Richardson), Miniatures (Other Tales Interactive), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light), Ultros (Hadoque / Kepler Interactive)

Nuovo Award

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity (Sam Atlas)

Ginger (Kevin Du / lizu ktap)

individualism in the dead-internet age: an anti-big tech asset flip shovelware rant manifesto (alienmelon)

Starship Home (Creature)

tapeçaria (tapestry) (mut/moochi (with help from plunderludics working group))

The Exit 8 (KOTAKE CREATE / Active Gaming Media Inc)

Honorable Mentions: Arctic Eggs (The Water Museum, cockydoody, abmarnie, Cameron Ginex / CRITICAL REFLEX) , Judero (Talha and Jack Co, J. King-Spooner, Talha Kaya), Onto Maizilind Unto Infinity (Kas Ghobadi, Julián Palacios Gechtman / Kasrah Ghobadi), Price of Flight (WATERBOX), Project Y (Project_Y Production Committee), Refind Self: The Personality Test Game (Lizardry / PLAYISM)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Caves of Qud (Freehold Games / Kitfox Games )

/ Kitfox ) Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper / Panic)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode), Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury), Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / CRITICAL REFLEX), Nine Sols (RedCandleGames), Tactical Breach Wizards (Suspicious Developments)

