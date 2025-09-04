Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, Lucasfilm Games, Video Games | Tagged: indiana jones, Indiana Jones & The Great Circle

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle: The Order Of Giants Has Launched

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle has a new DLC available, as The Order Of Giants takes you on a new bold quest for an artifact

Article Summary Indiana Jones & The Great Circle DLC, The Order Of Giants, launches with a thrilling new Roman adventure.

Indy explores catacombs beneath Rome, uncovering secrets tied to the legendary Nephilim giants.

Face off against sinister cultists, cryptic puzzles, Emperor Nero’s schemes, and ancient gladiator games.

Venture beyond Vatican City into a brand new open-area map with iconic locations like the Colosseum.

Bethesda Softworks and Lucasfilm Games have launched the first DLC for Indiana Jones & The Great Circle, as players can now explore more ruins with The Order Of Giants. The content will take you on a whole new adventure following the events of the main game, as you explore deeper under the city of Rome for a different kind of artifact that might help unlock new knowledge about the world. (Or will more than likely bring about its destruction.) Enjoy the trailer here, which also confirmed the game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next year, as the content is now live.

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle: The Order Of Giants

There is a myth of a beast in the hidden depths of Rome, rumored to guard a terrible secret. Indiana Jones & The Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC is an all-new story chapter that takes Indiana Jones to the ancient streets of Rome where forgotten catacombs twist into something far more sinister. Indy must outwit a dangerous cult and decipher intricate puzzles designed by emperors to uncover the dark legacy of the Nephilim giants.

When Indiana Jones encounters Father Ricci, a young priest desperate for help to track down a Roman artifact, a standard treasure hunt soon turns into a perilous journey. Along the way Indy must face the sinister plots of Emperor Nero and his gladiator games, the enigmatic Cult of Mithras, and whatever else lurks in the shadows. Can Father Ricci's cryptic knowledge guide Indy through these treacherous passageways? Only Indiana Jones can piece together this breathtaking mystery.

Danger awaits as The Order of Giants takes Indiana Jones beyond the walls of Vatican City and into a brand new open-area map in the bustling city of Rome. Adventure through the crumbling ruins of the Colosseum to the pristine Vatican Gardens. The mystery will also take you into Rome's ancient sewer system, the Cloaca Maxima, and deeper below ground to foreboding crypts. The secretive, centuries old Cultists of Mithras are everywhere, striking from the shadows. Their dark red robes reflect the blood oaths to their cause, and they're willing to kill or die to protect the ancient power they serve.

