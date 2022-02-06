Indie Live Expo 2022 Has Expanded To Two Days In May
Organizers behind Indie Live Expo 2022 revealed that they have expanded the event to two days, running from May 21st-22nd. The plan for the event right now is that it will be taking place completely online as a full livestreaming showcase, which will take place across two shows to be simulcast in English, Japanese, and Chinese on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter. Plus more platforms to be revealed as they make their way closer to the event. The first day will shed a spotlight on indie games that are currently available to play when the event goes live, while the second day will focus on world premieres of brand-new titles, some of which will be unannounced until the day of the event. You can check out more about it below as we wait to find out more about panels and live performances.
Indie Live Expo 2022 aims to raise the bar after each previous Indie Live Expo set viewership records. The Winter 2021 event set a new high of 13.9 million viewers around the world. The event showcased more than 560 titles, including the reveal of Persona composer Shoji Meguro's new title Guns Undarkness, PlatinumGames Inc.'s Sol Cresta, Apogee Entertainment's Turbo Overkill, Humble Games' Unpacking, Playism's Deeeer Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, and more.
Developers interested in taking part can pre-register for the event starting today through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 2:00 AM EST. Additionally, the Indie Live Expo Letter's next issue releases Friday, February 4, and offers useful information on indie game marketing, promotion, and development, along with information on the impact from participating in Indie Live Expo Winter 2021, with signups available here.
"We set new records with our last event and have even higher expectations for Indie Live Expo 2022, which is all thanks to participating publishers, developers, and viewers from all over the world," said Ryuta Konuma, Founder, Ryu's Office. "We have exciting things planned, and look forward to using our resources and platform to show amazing games from creators to more people than ever before!"