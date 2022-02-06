Indie Live Expo 2022 Has Expanded To Two Days In May

Indie Live Expo 2022 aims to raise the bar after each previous Indie Live Expo set viewership records. The Winter 2021 event set a new high of 13.9 million viewers around the world. The event showcased more than 560 titles, including the reveal of Persona composer Shoji Meguro's new title Guns Undarkness, PlatinumGames Inc.'s Sol Cresta, Apogee Entertainment's Turbo Overkill, Humble Games' Unpacking, Playism's Deeeer Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, and more.

Developers interested in taking part can pre-register for the event starting today through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 2:00 AM EST. Additionally, the Indie Live Expo Letter's next issue releases Friday, February 4, and offers useful information on indie game marketing, promotion, and development, along with information on the impact from participating in Indie Live Expo Winter 2021, with signups available here.

"We set new records with our last event and have even higher expectations for Indie Live Expo 2022, which is all thanks to participating publishers, developers, and viewers from all over the world," said Ryuta Konuma, Founder, Ryu's Office. "We have exciting things planned, and look forward to using our resources and platform to show amazing games from creators to more people than ever before!"