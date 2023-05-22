Indie Live Expo 2023 Premiered Over 300 Games Across Two Days The team behind Indie Live Expo 2023 have revealed a few hundred games over the weekend as 300+ titles premiered over two days.

Organizers behind Indie Live Expo 2023 showed everything they could this weekend as over 300 games will premiered over the course of two days. It was basically one of those days where you couldn't breathe for a moment without getting a new game put immediately in your face, with a ton of titles shown off across the globe. We have a brief rundown of what they showed, along with both of the livestreams, and a quote from the team, about this year's broadcast.

Among the numerous world premieres revealed today, Why So Serious, Inc, creators of Needy Streamer Overload, debuted Boyhood's End to release in August 2023. Odencat (Meg's Monster) revealed the upcoming project Dream Channel Zero, slated to release in Q4 2024, and Pocketpair, Inc.(Palworld) revealed a new title Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse, coming later this year. Other announcements included a new trailer for long-awaited updates to the open-world survival game Omega Crafter by Preferred Networlds, new content reveals for PLAYISM's Soulslike action adventure game Glaciered, and fresh gameplay footage for Heart of the Machine, a strategy simulation game by Hooded Horse. PLAYISM announced the release date of From Madness with Love, a visual novel dating sim coming to Steam on June 18, 2023; Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, the artist adventure simulation game by Happinet confirmed a Nintendo Switch release, and the 1.0 release date announcement for BOKURA, the acclaimed two-player adventure puzzle by KODANSHA, coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on August 10th, 2023.

"Another show in the books! The indie space continues to blossom, and we love having the privilege of giving hundreds of games a global spotlight," said Ryuta Konuma of Founder, Ryu's Office. "We would not have been able to do so without the support of our media partners, content creators, their communities, and our viewers across the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!