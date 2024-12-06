Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo Reveals Viewing Guide To 2024 Winter Showcase

Indie Live Expo dropped a small bit of info about how to view their upcopming Winter Showcase, taking place tomorrow on multiple platforms

Article Summary Discover new indie classics and fan-favorite updates at Indie Live Expo 2024 Winter Showcase.

Join us on YouTube and Twitch on December 7 at 2am PT for Asia's biggest indie game celebration.

Experience quick-fire Indie Waves and deep dives, plus awards for indie games excellence.

Catch updates on games like Kemono Teatime and NOROI KAGO in this must-watch event.

Organizers behind Indie Live Expo 2024's Winter Showcase have revealed a few more details about the show ahead of its airing tomorrow, December 7. There isn't a lot here; it's basically a quick viewing guide to what you can expect without any major spoilers. Enjoy the info below, as it will air at 2am PT on YouTube and Twitch.

Showcase Viewing Guide

Tune in tomorrow for reveals of never-before-seen indie classics in the making and content updates to fan-favorite titles during Japan's biggest digital celebration of indie games. Emcee favorite J-mon returns for another year of exciting reveals. Catch up on everything indie in a flash with ILE's signature quick-fire Indie Waves News Segment. Bask in longer-form deep dives into titles handpicked by the ILE's Executive Committee in the Spotlight Segment. Expect updates for many games, including:

Kemono Teatime, the pixelated cozy tea shop simulator developed by Studio Lalala

NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain, the co-op survival horror action-adventure developed by Toydium and published by Toei Animation

Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis, the psychological rhythm adventure from publisher and developer WSS playground

After a glimpse into the future of indie games, revisit a handful of 2024's greatest titles during the annual INDIE Live Expo Award Ceremony with honors available for "Best Game Feel," "Best New Characters," "Best Short Game," and "Rules of Play."

Indie Live Expo 2024 – Winter Showcase

Asia's biggest indie game broadcast with more than 100 million combined viewers across ten shows, are now accepting applications for the upcoming winter showcase. The upcoming winter showcase will give the gift of world premieres as well as content updates to fan-favorite titles. Enjoy a heaping helping of rapid-fire, bite-sized news announcements during the return of the Indie Waves segment. The annual Indie Live Expo Awards also returns to bestow recognition upon critically acclaimed titles, with awards given by a panel of games industry veterans from around the world. In the last four years, Indie Live Expo has showcased more than 2,750 games across the globe with broadcasts in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean. Last year's show accumulated more than 7.4 million viewers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!