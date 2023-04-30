ININ Games, Tozai, & IREM To Releases Multiple IREM Collections Arcade classic lovers will be happy to know that IREM will be working with ININ Games and Tozai Games to create the IREM Collections.

ININ Games, Tozai Games, and IREM have all come together to reveal they will be releasing multiple editions of what will be known as the IREM Collection. Players will be able to get their hands on both digital and physical releases of a number of collections from the company, each of them having a set of classic retro titles you would have seen produced by the company for the arcade. The first of these will be released sometime before the end of 2023. We have more info below from the company of what the first one will be, as we now kick back and wait for them to give us a proper release date.

This Collection is set to delight retro gaming enthusiasts and introduce a new wave of gamers to these classic titles, ensuring that the thrill of these iconic games will be passed down for generations to come. Strap in and prepare to unlock the vaults of classic arcade gaming! IREM gained its international claim to fame through their iconic 1980s arcade games. However, many IREM titles never made it outside of Japan… until now. The first IREM volume will contain Image Fight, Image Fight II, and X Multiply on PS4/5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.