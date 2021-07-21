Inked: A Tale Of Love Will Be Released On Consoles

Indie games publisher Pixmain and indie development studio Somnium Games announced that Inked: A Tale Of Love is coming to consoles. The game was originally released on mobile devices back in March as players were able to explore a fun journey told through the art of pen art. Now the game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. You can read more about it here and check out a trailer for the game as we wait to hear more about it.

Inked: A Tale Of Love is an epic tale of love and hope. This heart-warming and enchanting story is set to an original soundtrack that perfectly scores this touching romance. Everything falls apart when a sudden change to their world shifts the story, taking the Nameless Hero on a quest in a vast landscape filled with puzzles to find his lost love. Each puzzle takes him closer to her, unraveling a journey that entwines the Artist and the Nameless Hero. Together they embark on an adventure that will forever change them both. Guide a rogue samurai as he travels the world on paper with his love Aiko. But beware, you may soon find that everything you love is stripped away and you will have to embark on a journey through a puzzle-ridden quest to restore what you care for.

Following your adventure is the mysterious Artist, the person who drew the world around you. Your stories are connected in more ways than one, and the journey you will take will change you both. Draw your own journey in a stunning ballpoint pen-drawn world. Explore 10 hand-drawn different paper worlds. Unveil a heart-warming story to comfort your soul. Inked: A Tale Of Love is a wholesome story-driven puzzle game in a time where we all need some comfort. Solve clever puzzles to save your beloved one. Use your magical paintbrush to draw geometrical shapes to clear obstacles and solve puzzles.