Inkulinati Releases Dragon, Hares and the Beast's Lairs Update

Inkulinati has a brand new update from Daedalic Entertainment, as players can download ""Dragon, Hares and the Beast's Lairs."

Daedalic Entertainment and Yaza Games have released a brand new update for Inkulinati this week as players can enter a new lair. The update, which is called ""Dragon, Hares and the Beast's Lairs" comes after the team took into consideration a ton of player feedback, as they have added a ton of upgrades, improvements, bug fixes, and highly-requested changes to the game. This includes a slew of new content as they have updated the game with a ton of new Beasts, new talents for you to explore, a new battle type, several gameplay updates, and more for you to discover. We have the rundown of everything added to the game below along with a new trailer to show it all off.

New Beasts – 2 Hares (the bigger and more vicious cousins of Rabbits), Bees (with deadly stings and tiny hats), and the all-powerful Dragon (the most powerful Beast in all of Inkulinati !)

– 2 Hares (the bigger and more vicious cousins of Rabbits), Bees (with deadly stings and tiny hats), and the all-powerful Dragon (the most powerful Beast in all of !) New Lairs – a new type of battle in the Journey mode. The Beast Lairs are an element on the Battlefield from which opposing Beasts emerge every now and then and you only win the fight when you destroy all the Beast Lairs on the Battlefield – and all the opponents.

– a new type of battle in the Journey mode. The Beast Lairs are an element on the Battlefield from which opposing Beasts emerge every now and then and you only win the fight when you destroy all the Beast Lairs on the Battlefield – and all the opponents. New Faculty System – When start your game, you can now choose your Faculty which determines your specialty as an Inkulinati Master. Nine Faculties represents different strategies and synergies that you will use during the game, designed specifically to your needs. Hate to be pushed around, and off the Battlefield or looking for a strategy to defeat heretics? There's a Faculty for that.

– When start your game, you can now choose your Faculty which determines your specialty as an Inkulinati Master. Nine Faculties represents different strategies and synergies that you will use during the game, designed specifically to your needs. Hate to be pushed around, and off the Battlefield or looking for a strategy to defeat heretics? There's a Faculty for that. New Gameplay Updates – Many new improvements to increase the overall challenge and replayability, including a new Act that's unlocked after completing Journey mode for the second time, new leaderboards, a rating system, new Non-Battle Locations (look out for the Alchemist and the Princess!), and new hand actions too!

