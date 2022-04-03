Insomnis Enhanced Edition Comes To PS5 This May

Meridiem Games and Path Games revealed they'll be bringing Insomnis Enhanced Edition over to the PlayStation 5 next month. If you haven't already played this game yet, this is a first-person horror title that will take you to a mysterious and uninhabited home called Castevet Manor. There you will have to explore the grounds and try to unravel the dark secrets hidden within the walls of this old residence. There's a fair amount of detective work and story here, so it's not just all jump scares and running for your life. As the title suggests, the game will come with enhancements for the next-gen console so you get to experience it on a new level compared to other editions. You can check out more below as the game will come out on May 31st, 2022.

Joe Castevet has just inherited an old mansion on the outskirts of the countryside. What Joe doesn't realise is that this family legacy is cursed. Discover the dark secrets buried deep in the Castevet abode as you fight against your own destiny in a story field with intrigue and terror! Explore your grandfather's mansion where nothing is as it seems. Rooms will change, bringing your worst nightmares to life as you Immerse yourself in a morally ambiguous narrative, where nothing is as it seems. Solve original, complex puzzles in your search for answers but make your decisions with caution as the fate of the characters will depend on it. Atmospheric horror – As you progress through the Castevet abode, your environment will change and your worst nightmares will come to life. Can you escape your past before it's too late?

