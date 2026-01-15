Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days, PikPok

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days Releases Heart of Darkness Update

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days has released a brand-new update while in Early Access as the Heart of Darkness content is live

Article Summary Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days debuts the Heart of Darkness update in Early Access on Steam.

Update adds two new survivors, Sgt. Bowman and Dr. Stanfield, expanding story and gameplay options.

Players face a new escape plan at Pickett Stadium, packed with football-themed undead threats.

Explore a rooftop Researcher Camp and revisit existing areas with tactical new challenges.

Indie game developer and publisher PikPok dropped a new update into Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days while the game is still sitting in Early Access. Heart of Darkness is the seventh update added to the game as they continue its development, as they have added two new characters and new escape options to the mix. You can see more in the latest trailer here as the content is now live.

Heart of Darkness Update

In this brand-new escape plan, players will guide their survivors straight to Pickett Stadium, the epicentre of the outbreak in Walton City. Once a fan-filled home team venue, Pickett Stadium is now a twisted ruin overrun by football-themed undead, littered with shattered bleachers and flickers of a past that refused to stay dead and buried. Joining the cast are Sgt. Bowman and Dr. Stanfield, offering players new narrative turns and moral choices. Within the Heart of Darkness update, players will also discover the all-new rooftop Researcher Camp, as well as returning to existing areas in surprising and tactical new ways.

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

Texas, 1980. Walton City is a sprawling, coastal metropolis in the grip of a scorching heatwave and crippling economic crisis. Everything changes when an unstoppable zombie outbreak reaches US shores. Walton City is soon overrun by hordes of the undead, the few remaining survivors cut off from any chance of outside help. Forced to band together, these everyday people must make their way to a rumored safe zone outside of the city and their only chance of survival.

Gather a group of ordinary people who have been left shaken by the sudden zombie outbreak that has devastated their city. Establish upgradable shelters to house your survivors and protect them from the zombie threat — but remember that no barriers can keep them out forever. Keep moving from refuge to refuge to stay one step ahead of the encroaching zombie hordes. As their numbers grow, parts of Walton City will become more difficult to scavenge, or completely uninhabitable. Balance the physical and psychological needs of the group, and try to maintain order when fear and paranoia set in. Creep through the remains of Walton City to scavenge precious resources, risking the life of each survivor as they encounter both zombie and human threats. Stealth is key — one loud noise could alert an overwhelming zombie cluster. Choose whether to engage in brutal combat or run from a fight.

