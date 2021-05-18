Indie Storytelling RPG Wildermyth Launching On June 15th

Worldwalker Games, an Austin, Texas-based independent video game developer, has officially announced the debut of Wildermyth, their indie character-driven storytelling RPG. This game is due to be released on June 15th on Steam. It's been in Early Access since November of 2019 and since its early release has garnered an "overwhelmingly positive" recommendation rate of 96%.

According to the press release by Worldwalker, Wildermyth is a party-based RPG where pivotal combat decisions and story-driven decisions will further the plot of the game in very specific directions. "The game follows heroes over their whole careers, from their pitchfork days to their powerful primes, and on into old age and memory," and characters from previous plotlines can show up in the game as "legacy" characters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wildermyth Early Access Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9xQQfGvXSU)

According to Worldwalker Games, Wildermyth started out as a side project similar to X-COM, but with a whimsical fantasy setting, but soon blossomed into a full-fledged indie game. There is extensive character development in the game and the propensity for your characters to become mythical legendary figures is great.

Key features for Wildermyth include the following:

Single player or Multi player

An Imaginative Papercraft World

Extreme Character Depth

Choices That Matter

A New Approach to Death

Fresh Tactical Combat

Endless Replayability

If you are interested in finding out more about Wildermyth, you can do so by clicking here to visit their website. Are you excited for this game? What appeals most to you about the game? Could it be the art style? Or is it the storytelling system behind its RPG elements? Let us know what you think in the comments below!