Intrepid Studios Announces Ashes Of Creation Alpha Dates

Intrepid Studios finally revealed the dates and details of their upcoming alpha test for Ashes Of Creation. The studio released a new Creative Director's Letter from Steven Sharif today, outlining what will be happening in the alpha and what's all included in it for players to experiment with. The first Alpha One Preview will happen from December 18th-21st, 2020, with the second one happening February 19th-22nd 2021, and the third taking place from March 19th-26th, 2021. Then, provided all of those went well, the major Alpha One event will happen on April 6th-May 6th, 2021. You can read the finer details to the alpha and everything happening it at the link above, but here's a snippet explaining what they'll be doing in the alpha.

This schedule will include Alpha One testers for a 4-day stress test starting on December 18, 2020. Now this first test will remain under NDA, as there will still likely be some considerable polish and bug fixing necessary. I will of course provide some recorded footage of the event so the community at large can see the testing. The gap between the December test and the February test will provide our team with the time necessary to iterate and fix bugs, then in March we will aim to have a 1-week test stood up in preparation for the final month-long test in April. Prior to these testing dates, users who have Alpha One access will receive emails with their testing instructions and a known issues list, along with the testing focuses and objectives. As I said, the Alpha One for Ashes Of Creation is intended to test the base mechanics of many systems. We leave much room to iterate depending on how the testing data goes. And as usual, it's important to note the UI, tutorial systems, and much of the questing will remain placeholder for Alpha One, and won't really come online until Alpha Two.