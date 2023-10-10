Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, INZONE, Video Games | Tagged: earbuds, headset

INZONE Releases Three New Audio Peripherals For The Holidays

INZONE has offered up three new gaming audio options for the holidays, including the company's first gaming earbuds for purchase.

Sony Electronics revealed three new items coming out from INZONE, as they have a new pair of earbuds added to the mix. The new buds are simply called the INZONE Buds, as they are offering up a truly wireless gaming experience with Sony's audio tech designs that have been included to give gamers the best audio possible with an immersive gaming experience. The Buds will also give you the option to personalize your sound, with up to 12 hours of battery life, and low latency. The company also revealed its INZONE H5 wireless headset, which gives you up to 28 hours of gameplay in a new comfortable design to help when playing for extended gaming sessions. And they introduced a new sleek new black version of the INZONE H9 wireless noise-canceling headset. We have information on all three for you below as they will launch later this year in time for the holidays.

INZONE Buds

With 360 Spatial Sound on INZONE Buds, users can hear the direction and distance of opponents, putting them one step ahead of the competition.3 The INZONE Buds host Sony's industry-leading headphone technology, offering a tailored sound field. 3 Windows 10 (64 bit) or later, and an internet connection are required for the PC software INZONE Hub. To experience 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, the feature must be turned on while using the INZONE Hub PC software.

Sound Field Optimization creates a personalized hearing profile by taking photos of the user's ears using the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer smartphone app.4 The INZONE Buds go one step further through the Sound Tone Personalization feature, individualized to the ear canal by playing test sounds from the driver units and using feedback microphones to measure how the sound fills the ear canal. Based on the acoustic analysis, the sound is then uploaded onto the INZONE Hub PC software, where further personalization can be done to curate a truly personalized spatial listening experience with unparalleled spatial sound precision.

Dynamic Driver X: From powerful explosions to subtle footsteps, users will feel transported into the world of the game through precise sound reproduction technologies. This is made possible through specially engineered high-performance Dynamic Driver X designed for wide-frequency reproduction, which is also used with the WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds. The diaphragm structure utilizes different materials for both the dome and edge, ensuring minimal distortion and a clear sound quality while delivering an unparalleled level of auditory realism.

From powerful explosions to subtle footsteps, users will feel transported into the world of the game through precise sound reproduction technologies. This is made possible through specially engineered high-performance Dynamic Driver X designed for wide-frequency reproduction, which is also used with the WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds. The diaphragm structure utilizes different materials for both the dome and edge, ensuring minimal distortion and a clear sound quality while delivering an unparalleled level of auditory realism. Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode: Sony's active noise cancellation capabilities allow INZONE Buds to block out background noise so users can focus on the game. With Ambient Sound Mode, users won't miss important sounds such as the phone ringing, dog barking, or the doorbell while being immersed in the game. The INZONE Buds also employ an AI DNN (Deep Neural Network algorithm) crafted from more than 500 million voice samples. This advanced AI noise reduction ensures the user's voice stands out, distinct from the surrounding ambient sounds so users can be heard in the action.

Sony's active noise cancellation capabilities allow INZONE Buds to block out background noise so users can focus on the game. With Ambient Sound Mode, users won't miss important sounds such as the phone ringing, dog barking, or the doorbell while being immersed in the game. The INZONE Buds also employ an AI DNN (Deep Neural Network algorithm) crafted from more than 500 million voice samples. This advanced AI noise reduction ensures the user's voice stands out, distinct from the surrounding ambient sounds so users can be heard in the action. Power Up Gaming Sessions: The new low power consumption processor L1 provides up to 12 hours of battery life in the headphones, with up to 24 hours total battery life with the charging case. With the industry's longest battery life, the INZONE Buds are ready to power longer sessions.1 The INZONE Buds come with a USB-C dongle connection that provides latency of less than 30ms for real-time gameplay. Increased comfort, more gaming: INZONE Buds host a new design that reduces contact with the ear, meaning users can game for longer with increased comfort.

INZONE H5 Headset

With a lightweight build, lower side pressure, and advanced spatial reproduction, the H5 is ready for the longest gaming sessions. INZONE H5 features advanced spatial reproduction for enhanced focus when gaming, as well as a boom microphone, to ensure clear communication, making the H5 the ideal headset in a quest for victory.

2.4GHz wireless connection and 3.5mm wired connection.

360 Spatial Sound for Gaming.

Lightweight (approx. 260g), soft-fit ear pads, and low-pressure design for extended gaming sessions.

AI-based noise reduction and bi-directional microphone ensure clear in-game calls.

Battery life of up to 28 hours.

INZONE H9 Headset Black – A New Color Variation

Introduced in the initial INZONE lineup, the INZONE H9 headset immerses users in the zone with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and noise canceling for supercharged hearing and super sharp reflexes. The H9 is known for its exceptional noise cancellation, audio quality, and comfort and is available now in the highly anticipated new Black color option.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!