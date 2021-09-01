Iron Harvest Complete Edition Is Coming To Consoles In October

King Art Games have announced today that they will be releasing Iron Harvest Complete Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X. This specific version is pretty much what you would suspect it to be, as it contains the previously released Rusviet Revolution and Operation Eagle DLC add-ons to make it a complete content package (so far). The game will also come with the next update that brings a new multiplayer map, a new buildable defensive structure, quality of life enhancements, and a number of bug fixes, tweaks, and adjustments to the RTS title that PC players have already had fixed. This edition will be released on October 26th, 2021 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of this game's debut. You can read a little bit more about it below along with info on the game's soundtrack, and you can check out a trailer showing everything off.

With airships dominating the skies, and giant diesel-punk mechs stomping on the ground, players worldwide created a competitive and friendly community that not only contributed valuable feedback but also competed to become the best Mech commander the world of Iron Harvest has ever seen. Long before the successful Kickstarter in 2018, the Iron Harvest community influenced and shaped what finally culminated into the Iron Harvest Complete Edition. This edition includes: Four single-player campaigns representing the four factions in Iron Harvest.

12 playable Heroes, 18 multiplayer maps, and over 30 Missions, with online co-op.

The complete PC experience redefined and optimized for consoles. In addition to gameplay content, KING Art Games is preparing for the release of the Iron Harvest Extended Soundtrack, with 70 minutes of extra music from the main game and the Operation Eagle add-on. Available on Spotify, YouTube and other music platforms available on the title's anniversary month.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Iron Harvest Complete Edition – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/uKHo1zAilfQ)