Iron Harvest Receives A Brand New Story Trailer Ahead Of Gamescom

Before Deep Silver takes Iron Harvest into the online version of Gamescom 2020, we got a brand new story trailer for the game. As we've mentioned before, this game plays a lot off of the RTS board game Scythe. The idea behind the game is that shortly after the first World War, our technology went in a slightly different direction to where a lot of Eastern Europe now is mining for resources and hoarding land, while building armies to defend it comprised of various tech. That includes some old-school looking mechs that can do a lot of damage. But the video game doesn't take every cue from the board game, so this trailer is here to kind of give you a bit of a lesson in what's going on.

You'll also get to follow the three factions the game focuses on a bit with the Polania, Saxony, and Rusviet. Not to mention checking out their unique heroes as the trailer below gives a deeper dive into the ever-changing conflict. Enjoy the video below as we wait to find out what else the devs plan to reveal at Gamescom next week.

At the dawn of the 20th century, shortly after the end of the Great War, the world is full of secrets and mysteries, of opportunities and challenges. Tradition clashes with scientific and technological progress, while Europe is still recovering from the brutal battles of the World War. Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy game (RTS) set in the alternate reality of 1920+, just after the end of the Great War. To create the perfect RTS-experience the team has been working in close cooperation with global RTS-fans ever since the highly successful kickstarter campaign.