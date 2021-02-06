Is The Roselia Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?

Tomorrow is Roselia Community Day in Pokémon GO, and you know what that means. A new ticket is in the shop that will, for $1 USD, unlock a Special Research storyline that will task players with completing simple quests in exchange for rewards… but is it worth it?

So far, here is what we know about this ticket according to Pokémon GO:

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Roselia Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Stop and Smell the Roselia. Remember, Trainers—if you purchase a ticket for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event by Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PST (GMT −8), you'll get this Special Research story for free!

In the past when writing these Is It Worth It pieces, I cited previous ticketed Special Research questlines for previous Community Days. They had been, until January 2021, very consistent. However, last month's Machop Community Day nerfed this ticketed Special Research, cutting down on the Stardust and items players receive. While $1 USD is very little for a game that offers so much, it does feel odd that they'd arbitrarily decrease the amount of rewards in these questlines.

Now, with Niantic changing these, we cannot go off of past experience, as we can no longer trust that to be matched. You can now determine if this ticket is worth it for you by assessing these points:

Do you care about the dollar? If not, it may be worth it. Worse case, you get a bit less bang for your literal buck than previous Community Days in Pokémon GO.

Do you care about sending a message with your money? If you're unsatisfied with the direction Niantic is taking Community Day, skipping this may be a worthy stand to take. If they can nerf rewards and still have everyone buy it, the message to them is that we're okay with that. This, though, is up to you.

Here's the thing. Soon, details will come in from overseas, revealing the tasks and rewards for this ticket. Personally, I would suggest to stay tuned for our article spelling out those rewards to determine if you're ready to spend the money. This used to be an easy "absolutely yes, it's worth it" for us based on previous events, but now the verdict is a definite "hold on and see."

In addition to the ticketed Special Research, Pokémon GO players can also find this box in the shop:

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Roselia Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring an Elite Fast TM, four Incense, four Super Incubators, and 30 Ultra Balls.