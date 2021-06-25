It Appears That Loki Will Be Arriving In Fortnite Shortly

Epic Games and Marvel appear to be working together again on Fortnite as it looks like Loki will be joining the fray as the next character. As you're probably already aware, Epic has been working with a ton of people to get as many licenses into the game as possible as they're basically becoming the real-life version of Ready Player One. Really, it's only a matter of time before we're racing around the island in Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters while firing off the Noisy Cricket from Men In Black as we chase down people who look like the monster from The Thing, all while trying to get a gold medal and piece of the Aggro Crag from Nickelodeon Guts. (You can't tell me that isn't going to happen!) So it shouldn't come as any surprise that the company is working with Marvel again to bring in the trickster god himself, Loki, into the fray.

The company made the announcement, sort of, with a bit of a teaser this morning on Twitter featuring the artwork you see above. Along with the text "It seems Mecha Cuddle Master wasn't the only one who found their way to the Island. Looks like a trickster snuck his way through the portal and into the Fortnite Crew this July."

If this plays out like previous Marvel-themed events, we're basically getting Loki as a downloadable costume, complete with the horns and his scepter. More than likely, designed after the comic book version of the character and nothing like Tom Hiddleston. Whether or not he'll just be a purchasable thing or it will be tied to an event that will require you to go knock off some achievements is unknown. But we can safely say we're not going to learn much more until next week. (Or, let's be honest, until someone does a datamine on the game in the next few hours.)