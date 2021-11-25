Itorah Receives Release Date and New Dev Diary

Assemble Entertainment has released a new developer diary for Itorah, along with info on when the game will be released. Those hoping to get it this year will be slightly disappointed as the game has been given a Spring 2022 window, with no defined month set at this time. That said, the latest diary takes a small portion of the game and gives it a bit of the commentary treatment as you'll get to hear developers talk over a piece of the action-platformer, showing off some of the beautiful hand-drawn environments. You get a really good look at some of the themes, which are heavily inspired by Mesoamerican culture and legends. Enjoy the new trailer down at the bottom.

In the game, a curtain of evil in the form of a plague looms over the beautiful and once-thriving Nahucan. Alone, and seemingly the last human on Earth, the titular Itorah and her mouthy companion, a sentient battle-ax, are tasked with navigating the treacherous lands and defeating deadly foes to liberate Nahucan and its inhabitants. Today, the team brings us a new video, showing the adventurers that lie in wait in Itorah. In the spirit of "easy to learn, difficult to master", Itorah captures the balance between platforming combat, puzzles, and impressive visual storytelling. A true labor of love, the studio has thoughtfully captured the best elements of the 8- and 16-bit platforming days, blending them with gorgeous hand-painted assets and quality character animations. Explore a variety of diverse biomes, battle enemies ranging from pint-sized to leviathan, and solve the mystery of humanity's disappearance in this strikingly beautiful and heartfelt adventure.

"I can promise you; behind the many layers of color lies a deep, emotional, and gloomy story that will appeal to all ages and leave you curious for more," said Artur Bäcker, Grimbart Tales Lead Artist, Creative Director, and Co-Founder. "Our goal is to create similar experiences for future generations and to allow space for older generations to revel in nostalgia."