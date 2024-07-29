Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Jackbox Megapicker

Jackbox Games Launched The Jackbox Party Pack Megapicker

Can't decide on a Jackbox Party Pack game or can't find the one you want? The Jackbox Megapicker has been launched on Steam.

Article Summary Jackbox Games launches the free Megapicker on Steam for easy selection of Party Pack games.

The Megapicker offers a central hub to manage, organize, and launch your favorite Jackbox titles.

Early sign-ups get free Drawful 2 and discounts on Jackbox collections through August 5.

Available in multiple languages to cater to global diehard fans, content creators, and event organizers.

Jackbox Games has officially launched The Jackbox Megapicker today, giving players an easy system to pick whatever Jackbox Party Pack game they need. This is a totally free addition for Steam that allows players who own multiple versions of the game to organize and select titles without having to open up every single one of them. You can read more about it below and watch the trailer here, as the content is now live.

The Jackbox Megapicker

Designed as an all-in-one solution, the Megapicker gives customers a seamless and free way to acquire new games, manage their library, and effortlessly launch their favorite games. Fans can also curate their preferred games, identify missing gems, and be in the know about any announcements, sales opportunities, and upcoming releases. Building upon a legacy of annual release cycles within the Party Pack franchise since 2014, Jackbox Games boasts an extensive catalog comprising well over 50 products, catering to all kinds of gaming preferences. Through customer feedback surveys, comments on social media, and customer support tickets, the company has recognized the demand from fans to have a centralized hub to streamline their experience. The Megapicker emerges as the eagerly awaited solution.

The Megapicker is a Steam-only product that will appear as software in your Steam library. Customers can create user accounts and stay up-to-date with new and upcoming releases. The Megapicker is for diehard Jackbox fans, content creators, event organizers, and folks who have favorite titles spread across multiple Party Packs. For the first 30 days of launch, anyone who signs up for the Megapicker will have access to a free entitlement of Drawful 2 to kickstart their repertoire from the outset. From July 29 through August 5, customers can also enjoy some additional discounts through Steam on the entire Jackbox Games collection to build up their Megapicker library. The Jackbox Megapicker is available in English, French, Italian, German, Castilian and Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!