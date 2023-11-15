Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Jackbox Party Pack 10

Jackbox Party Pack 10 Releases New Patch With Upgrades

Jackbox Games have released a new patch for Jackbox Party Pack 10, giving all five of the games some improvements and upgrades.

Article Summary Jackbox Party Pack 10 enhances games with the latest patch, including bug fixes and localization improvements.

New content and features added to Timejinx and FixyText, improving gameplay and voting experiences.

Tee K.O. 2 updates improve visual effects and accessibility with text descriptions for drawings.

Dodo Re Mi and Hypnotorious introduce fresh elements, from new songs to modified game dynamics.

Jackbox Games revealed they have released a new patch today for Jackbox Party Pack 10, as they are giving all of their games a bit of an update. This is basically an overall update to all five titles, as well as an upgrade to the overall game. You can read the full list of notes below or see the full patch notes on their website.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 – November Patch

Features

Brazilian Portuguese localization added!

Various localization improvements and bug fixes

Tee K.O. 2

Audience and players can now button-mash at certain times in the game to trigger visual effects

Text Descriptions accessibility setting allows players to caption their drawings

Updated credits visual design

Refined Final Round experience

Fixed bug around Final Round Winner drawing occasionally missing details

Minor bug fixes

Timejinx

Added more content

Updated audience scoring UI

Updated text for Time Loop hints

Added motion sensitivity toggle

Typos and misspellings

Same player game-specific bugs like intro skipping and hints not showing

Minor bug fixes

FixyText

Player cursors are shown on the game screen as well the controller during text editing moments

Refined controller experience with 3 suggestions to cycle through in the writing moment, and fewer tool tips on waiting screens

Improved game feedback in voting moments

Text input at the end of the timer is now represented on the game screen

Text-to-speech voice for the French version has been replaced

Minor bug fixes

Dodo Re Mi

New songs and new instruments

Ability to unlock more instruments on a song

Tutorial has more instruments to play

New combo flame and audience survival rates in post-game screen

Improved messaging in-game moments

Minor bug fixes

Hypnotorious

Splitting content between rounds one and two

Allowing players to switch groups during re-roll

Players receive different hints

Players can change their accusations

Fixed player names staying onscreen during the grouping phase

Fixed group labels during grouping reveal

Fixed transition moments and timing

