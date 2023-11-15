Check out the first video of a new series for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, as we patiently wait for the game to come out.
Jackbox Party Pack 10 Releases New Patch With Upgrades
Jackbox Games have released a new patch for Jackbox Party Pack 10, giving all five of the games some improvements and upgrades.
Jackbox Games revealed they have released a new patch today for Jackbox Party Pack 10, as they are giving all of their games a bit of an update. This is basically an overall update to all five titles, as well as an upgrade to the overall game. You can read the full list of notes below or see the full patch notes on their website.
The Jackbox Party Pack 10 – November Patch
Features
- Brazilian Portuguese localization added!
- Various localization improvements and bug fixes
Tee K.O. 2
- Audience and players can now button-mash at certain times in the game to trigger visual effects
- Text Descriptions accessibility setting allows players to caption their drawings
- Updated credits visual design
- Refined Final Round experience
- Fixed bug around Final Round Winner drawing occasionally missing details
- Minor bug fixes
Timejinx
- Added more content
- Updated audience scoring UI
- Updated text for Time Loop hints
- Added motion sensitivity toggle
- Typos and misspellings
- Same player game-specific bugs like intro skipping and hints not showing
- Minor bug fixes
FixyText
- Player cursors are shown on the game screen as well the controller during text editing moments
- Refined controller experience with 3 suggestions to cycle through in the writing moment, and fewer tool tips on waiting screens
- Improved game feedback in voting moments
- Text input at the end of the timer is now represented on the game screen
- Text-to-speech voice for the French version has been replaced
- Minor bug fixes
Dodo Re Mi
- New songs and new instruments
- Ability to unlock more instruments on a song
- Tutorial has more instruments to play
- New combo flame and audience survival rates in post-game screen
- Improved messaging in-game moments
- Minor bug fixes
Hypnotorious
- Splitting content between rounds one and two
- Allowing players to switch groups during re-roll
- Players receive different hints
- Players can change their accusations
- Fixed player names staying onscreen during the grouping phase
- Fixed group labels during grouping reveal
- Fixed transition moments and timing
