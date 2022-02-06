Jagex Partners With Outliner Games To Publish This Means Warp

Jagex revealed this past week they've signed a new deal with Outliner Games to publish their upcoming game, This Means Warp. This is a fun sci-fi co-op title designed to encourage players to cooperate on a much more tactical level as they will be fighting real-time space battles and trying to guide their ship through a procedurally generated universe that can get really nasty in a hurry. There's a little bit of roguelike in here, as well as a bit of party game, but the main goal is to survive and escape as a team. The game doesn't have a release date yet, only that it will be out sometime in 2022.

Play solo or work together with up to three crewmates as you make your own destiny in a procedurally generated universe. Purchase new weapons/systems for your ship, battle increasingly challenging enemies, and choose your path through a wide array of varied and dangerous encounters. The stakes are high – if your ship is destroyed, it's game over! Embark on your perilous journey alone and recruit some allies along the way, or meet/make friends in both local and online co-op! With randomized maps, items, enemies and encounters the game is different every time you play. Adapt your strategies and take advantage of a huge variety of upgrades, weapons, and systems in order to survive! Keep your guns, shields, and systems firing while tactically disabling your enemy's. Letting your guard down for even a second can be fatal – if your ship dies, there are no second chances! Huge selection of systems and strategies – Adapt your strategy as you build up your ship's systems, with unique and varied items that can change the course of battle

