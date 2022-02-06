Jagex Partners With Outliner Games To Publish This Means Warp

Jagex revealed this past week they've signed a new deal with Outliner Games to publish their upcoming game, This Means Warp. This is a fun sci-fi co-op title designed to encourage players to cooperate on a much more tactical level as they will be fighting real-time space battles and trying to guide their ship through a procedurally generated universe that can get really nasty in a hurry. There's a little bit of roguelike in here, as well as a bit of party game, but the main goal is to survive and escape as a team. The game doesn't have a release date yet, only that it will be out sometime in 2022.

Promo artwork for This Means Warp, courtesy of Outlier Games.
Play solo or work together with up to three crewmates as you make your own destiny in a procedurally generated universe. Purchase new weapons/systems for your ship, battle increasingly challenging enemies, and choose your path through a wide array of varied and dangerous encounters. The stakes are high – if your ship is destroyed, it's game over! Embark on your perilous journey alone and recruit some allies along the way, or meet/make friends in both local and online co-op! With randomized maps, items, enemies and encounters the game is different every time you play. Adapt your strategies and take advantage of a huge variety of upgrades, weapons, and systems in order to survive! Keep your guns, shields, and systems firing while tactically disabling your enemy's. Letting your guard down for even a second can be fatal – if your ship dies, there are no second chances!

  • Huge selection of systems and strategies – Adapt your strategy as you build up your ship's systems, with unique and varied items that can change the course of battle
  • Deep, strategic combat – Think on your feet in hectic, real-time battles. Target specific enemy systems, change tactics on the fly, and keep your ship in one piece!
  • Procedurally generated maps and enemies – Experience the unexpected in randomized galaxies with a varied mix of combat and non-combat encounters
  • Dynamic story – Experience a narrative that adapts to your choices, developing differently every time you play
  • Recruit your crew – Explore with a crew of other players, or befriend a varied cast of AI characters as you progress

