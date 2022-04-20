Jagex & Steamforged Reveal More Info About RuneScape Board Game

Jagex and Steamforged Games dropped new information today about their upcoming release of the RuneScape board game. We now know that the official name of it will be called RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, and that it will include the first-ever official tabletop gaming miniatures. The first three miniatures that were revealed, as you can see here, are a Knight in platebody armor, a Wizard holding the Staff of Air, and Elvarg, the green dragon from the Dragon Slayer quest. We have more info on the game below as they will be taking the funding to Kickstarter later this year.

RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg is a cooperative campaign board game for one to five players set in RuneScape's fantasy world of Gielinor. Driven by narrative and immersion rather than complex strategy, this tabletop adventure is designed to give those who love the franchise a new way to play and provide a way into the irreverent and exciting world of RuneScape for those unfamiliar with the MMORPG. Explore the kingdoms of Asgarnia and Misthalin from above with a game board styled like a fast-travel map, jumping from region to region as you level up your skills and complete quests. Zoom in for face-to-face encounters with iconic bosses, that become even tougher as you work your way toward the final quest!

RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg distills the classic, fun, high-fantasy adventures of the beloved living game into a tabletop experience. Gather your group and immerse yourself in the sometimes epic, often irreverent world of Gielinor. Whether you're slaying mighty monsters, crafting awesome gear, or gathering eggs to bake that game-changing cake, RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg lets you live your fantasy, your way.

You choose what skills to max, which weapons to craft, and even where to explore next. Meander through Gielinor, sampling every side quest on the way, or keep your eyes on the prize and cut a straight path through the campaigns to take on challenging boss fights. With a classless progression system, every group member can play their way, maxing skills to level up and earn those all-important capes. Whatever kind of 'Scaper you choose to be, you'll play an important role in the success of your group—because you never know when the fate of Gielinor will depend on baking the right pie.