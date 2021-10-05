James Bond Cars Will Return To Rocket League This Week

Things are about to get shaken, not stirred, as Rocket League will be getting the James Bond cars back into the mix in time for the new film. The team is working with MGM to bring the latest 007 vehicle to the game as you can play as the Aston Martin Valhalla from No Time To Die, giving you a sleek and modern spy car to get the job done. What's more, they're going to be celebrating the film's release in style as they are releasing an entire collection of James Bond-themed items in a single package, which includes the classic Aston Martin DB5 to add to your roster if you didn't manage to pick it up the first time. We have more info on the crossover below as the cars will become available on October 7th, but probably for a limited time.

007's Aston Martin Valhalla, a marvel of British engineering, features a sophisticated design with a mid-engined 950PS gasoline/battery electric powertrain, making it the first hybrid vehicle in Rocket League! Check out this sleek supercar in the trailer above. The car, which has a Dominus Hitbox, comes with a Reel Life Decal specific to 007's Aston Martin Valhalla, a unique Engine Audio, and its own signature Wheels. Add it to your inventory for 1100 Credits. To celebrate James Bond's return to Rocket League, pay close attention to three in-game Challenges, each with its own 007-themed reward. Complete these Challenges, and unlock the 007's Aston Martin DB5 Player Banner, Agent 007 Avatar Border, and the "00 Agent" Player Title. And, for any agents who failed the previous mission, 007's Aston Martin DB5 will return to the Item Shop on the same day, and will be offered in a complete Bond 007 Collection that includes both cars and their additional items for 2000 Credits.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rocket League James Bond Aston Martin Valhalla Trailer (https://youtu.be/gSvvm1fxC2g)