FBC: Firebreak Announced For Summer 2025 Release

Remedy Entertainment has revealed their next game, as FBC: Firebreak will arrive later this Summer with some co-op FPS action

Article Summary FBC: Firebreak, a co-op FPS by Remedy, will release in Summer 2025 with intense paranatural action.

Set in the Control universe, players are agents tackling anomalies in dynamic, replayable missions.

Three unique Crisis Kits—Jump, Fix, and Splash—offer distinct abilities for varied playstyles.

All future content will be free; only purchasable cosmetics, with no gameplay enhancement.

Remedy Entertainment dropped a new trailer this week for their latest game, as we're getting a co-op first-person shooter title called FBC: Firebreak. The game will thrust you into the role of an agent for the Federal Bureau of Control's first-response unit, where you now have to contain an escalating paranatural threat before it gets out of control (so to speak). The team will release the base game, and then following that, they will make all future playable content, including new jobs, totally free. The game will come with purchasable cosmetics, but that's all they are, with no enhancement to gameplay. The team also promised there would be no limited-time rotations or daily log-ins. You can check out more in the latest trailer here as we now wait for an official launch date to arrive, which we assume will come during Summer Game Fest.

When the Oldest House, the Bureau's shifting headquarters, falls under siege by a relentless paranatural force, only Firebreak – its most adaptable response unit – has the skills and courage to restore order. FBC: Firebreak is a session-based, multiplayer PvE experience set within the acclaimed Control universe, delivering intense cooperative action. The game features highly replayable missions known as Jobs, each uniquely designed with different challenges, objectives, and environments that require teamwork and adaptability. Players must push through three escalating zones, culminating in a chaotic showdown against a towering, gargantuan manifestation of these anomalies. Before diving into a Job, players choose their Crisis Kit. Crisis Kits shape each Firebreaker's playstyle, providing distinct weapons, tools, and powerful reality-bending augments that can turn the tide of a mission.

Jump Kit – Focused on electricity-based abilities, excelling in field control and mobility.

Fix Kit – A heavy-hitting kit built around impact-based attacks, including a massive wrench.

Splash Kit – A water-based kit specializing in manipulating battlefield conditions and supporting teammates.

