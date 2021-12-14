Japan's Pokémon TCG Start Deck 100 Reveals Morpeko V & More

We are now just a few days away from the release of the Japanese Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 line of products. Set for release on December 17th, these products will feature mostly reprinted cards and will, unlike actual booster packs, not contain any secret rares. These are for competitive gameplay and offer very little in the way of new cards, with some notable examples so far being the Kingler VMAX and now these two new Pokémon V, Raikou V and Drampa V. True to the name, there will be a whopping 100 versions of this product featuring different cards. There is no English equivalent planned for these releases, so it is likely that these cards will appear inserted in English-language expansions such as Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and other upcoming releases. Let's take a look at some newly revealed Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 cards.

It's about time! Morpeko has gotten multiple Pokémon-V and even a V-UNION but this is the first time that we're seeing it its Hangry mode on a V. I was wondering when we were going to get this. My only hope is that, at some point, we get a Full Art version of this cute yet intimidating form.

Greedent features different artwork than the Greedent V in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, but the two cards share an interesting connection. Check out the Fusion Strike Gredent here. The Pokémon has his arms full of berries, which implies that this Start Deck 100 card forms a narrative with that card. This new card seems to be the moment Greedent watches the berries fall from the tree, with the Fusion Strike card showing him making off with his bounty. Start Deck 100 has a good amount of cards like this, which feature the same text as a previously released card with different artwork. These are sometimes called "Alternate Arts." This is not to be confused with the card style of "Alternate Art V/VMAX" which are textured chase cards that break from the standard Full Art and VMAX styles.

