Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Reveals Crobat Character Card

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. We don't know what if any Secret Rares will be included outside of the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

We are now two days away from VMAX Climax, which will be the final Japanese set of 2021. We're at the time before the set's release where we are being hit with a flurry of card reveals on top of card reveals, with this Crobat V being the latest. This is yet another card that marries the Character Card style with the Pokémon-V mechanic. VMAX Climax will use the text of the highly playable Crobat V that was released as a standard Pokémon-V in earlier Sword & Shield era sets.

What I'm wondering amidst all of these reveals is if VMAX Climax has just its standard set and these Character Cards or if there will be any other Secret Rares. We do know with a fairly high level of certainty that the set will include some Full Art Trainer Supporters, with Acerola and Galar Friends rumored to be two of the set's hits. Remember, Japan treats Full Arts as Secret Rares, unlike international sets that separate the two. Unlike the way Character Cards are being rolled out, standard Japanese Secret Rares end up being revealed online when packs start getting opened. Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report when some of these potential non-Character Card Secret Rares come to light.

