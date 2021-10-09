Japan's Pokémon TCG VMAX Climax To Introduce Character Super Rare

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, is shrouded in mystery. Even as details begin to come out, precious little is known about this set. We don't know when it will be adapted to English. We thought we knew that it would include a Shiny Vault subset but that may not actually be the case. We don't know what Secret Rares will be included. We do, though, know that it will feature the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

What you see above is a new type of card entirely. It is a VMAX, yes, but take a look at the rarity: CSR. This is a Character Super Rare and to understand what this seems to be, let's first get into what a Character Card is. A Character Card is a card that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot that showcases the bond between trainer and Pokémon. It is a Full Art but it is not textured. These are considered their own rarity, with the English versions in Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse technically classified as Secret Rares. It seems as if Character Super Rares are going to blend the idea of a Character Card and a VMAX by having a Character Card that is harder to pull showcasing a trainer with their Pokémon in Gigantamax form. The only one that we have seen so far is the above Red and Pikachu VMAX. Hopefully, we'll get a lot more of these, because it is not likely a style of card we're going to get in sets beyond VMAX Climax.

