Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch Arrives on 4/20

Going for the most obvious date, the game Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch has been confirmed for launch on April 20

Article Summary Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch launches on April 20, 2026 in true View Askew fashion.

Beat-em-up action lets players brawl as Jay and Silent Bob through the hilarious View Askewniverse.

Features hand-drawn animation, outrageous combos, super moves, and couch co-op gameplay.

Includes voice work from Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes and cameo characters from the films.

Developer Interabang Entertainment, along with publishers Atari, Digital Eclipse, and The MIX Games, have confirmed the obvious but funny launch date for Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch. This all-new arcade style, side-scrolling beat-em-up featuring the characters based on Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse will arrive on April 20, 2026 (4/20 dude!). We tried the game out back at PAX West last year and had a killer time with it, as it comes with all the references, cameos, and more you could ever want out of a title like this. The news came with an awesome new trailer showing off more of the gameplay, which you can check out here.

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch

Brawl your way through the streets and mall in the View Askewniverse as Jay and Silent Bob where you unleash a dizzying array of irreverent combos, special moves, collect and summon assists, in this over-the-top beat 'em up. You'll need to harness every ounce of smoke-fueled creativity to get past the throngs of hockey-stick wielding teenage thugs, dookie demons, hipsters with babies, old grumpy danglers and massive, movie-inspired boss battles. Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch combines incredible stylized, hand drawn animation, character design, and over the top combat and badass catchphrases in a side-scrolling, tag-team, beat-'em-up.

Our heroes embark on an epic adventure from their humble, suburban New Jersey Quick Stop to an unearthed mystical mall that has unleashed an evil hold on the city. No matter if you play solo and tag swap between characters or with your hetero lifemate in couch co-op, you'll be performing special moves and outrageous combos. Developed with the full blessing, enthusiasm and voice-acting quips from Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith themselves, Chronic Blunt Punch gives players the ultimate, profound, and profane Jay and Silent Bob experience.

Hand-Drawn Art and Animation: Incredibly detailed, expressive and highly inspired hand-drawn animations.

Incredibly detailed, expressive and highly inspired hand-drawn animations. Insane Combos: Bust out a cornucopia of irreverent special moves and combos that link together to create explosive finishers.

Bust out a cornucopia of irreverent special moves and combos that link together to create explosive finishers. Super Moves: Build up your super meter to launch video game inspired super attacks or save up your super meter and transform Jay and Silent Bob into Bluntman and Chronic to freeze time and deliver a devastating attack.

Build up your super meter to launch video game inspired super attacks or save up your super meter and transform Jay and Silent Bob into Bluntman and Chronic to freeze time and deliver a devastating attack. Local Co-Op: Play solo or with your hetero lifemate with two-player couch co-op. Tag you're it, snackpack.

Play solo or with your hetero lifemate with two-player couch co-op. Tag you're it, snackpack. Cameo-palooza: During your journey, interact with cameo characters from the Viewaskewniverse and call them in to help you during intense moments.

